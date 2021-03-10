Kenya: Struggling Gor Mahia Confront Posta Rangers at Kasarani

Gor Mahia striker Samuel Onyango has rallied his teammates to forget their bad start in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League and focus on victory against Posta Rangers at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Wednesday.

In another match, Zoo FC who recorded their first win of the season last weekend will host Western Stima at Kericho Green Stadium. Both matches kick off at 3pm.

On Thursday, second last Mathare United will battle fifth placed Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani.

Gor lost their fifth match last weekend when they went down 2-0 to second placed KCB to pile more pressure on Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto. Gor have amassed only 19 points and are eighth after 12 matches.

"We have had a bad start to the league, but I urge my fellow players to keep focus and not lose hope since this is football and sometimes things don't go as expected. Let us boost our morale and start on a fresh path by winning against Posta Rangers," said Onyango.

Posta head into the game on the back of a barren draw against highflying Kariobangi Sharks last Friday. They are 14th in the log on 11 points and coach Stanley Okumbi's search for first win continues since taking the mantle last month.

K'Ogalo assistant coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo who will be meeting his former employer for the first time since he was axed on February 4, said it is too early to judge Gor Mahia;s chances of retaining their title.

"Gor has lost games but there are still many coming that can change the tide. As the technical bench we are doing all that is possible to ensure the team fortunes on the pitch change," said Omollo.

Zoo tactician Herman Iswekha told Nation Sport that their 1-0 win against Vihiga United on Saturday was the club's turning point and his charges are set to down Stima.

"We are set for the game and my players are still motivated after getting our first win. Our target is to win our home matches and against Stima I will field a very strong squad," said Iswekha.

Western Stima coach Juma Abdalla, who got his first win by downing Wazito 1-0 since his appointment last month, is also optimistic of bagging maximum points.

Mathare United coach Salim Ali has decried fatigue among his players, saying that gives their opponents an upper hand in the Thursday match.

He however exhuded confidence that the Slum boys will bag their second win of the season and put to end a four run match winless streak.

"We are playing two matches in the span of two days, while our opponents have rested since Friday last week. This has been the trend even in the past fixtures and that has affected my players," said Ali.

FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY

Gor Mahia v Posta Rangers (Kasarani 3pm)

Zoo Kericho vWestern Stima ( Kericho Green Stadium, 3pm)

THURSDAY

Mathare United vs Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani 3pm)