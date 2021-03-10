Kenya: Nairobi Identifies 16 Hospitals as Covid-19 Vaccination Centres

9 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Hellen Shikanda

Nairobi County has launched the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination which expected to be administered to high priority groups.

The launch was done Tuesday at the Mutuini Hospital in Dagoretti South.

The Health ministry has allocated 72,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which will be given to healthcare workers, community health volunteers, security personnel and all staff working in hospitals.

About 5,000 healthcare workers drawn from public hospitals and another 22,496 from different private facilities are expected to voluntarily receive the jab.

Speaking during the launch, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Major General Mohamed Badi said that 16 hospitals have been identified as vaccination centres.

Trained personnel

Covid-19 vaccine task force chairman, Dr Willis Akhwale, said that only trained personnel will be allowed to inoculate the eligible people.

"I have to insist that not any healthcare worker can vaccinate someone. We encourage all healthcare workers to get the jab in any facility of their choice as long as they present their credentials," said Dr Akhwale.

"We are not going to rush and get things wrong, we are going to be effective and efficient," he added.

Dr Akhwale said that the government will ensure that there are no cases of jumping the line during the vaccination process.

"The Ministry of Health will adhere to the priority groups as listed in the deployment plan. We request county authorities to ensure that this is adhered to," he said.

Vaccine hesitancy

NMS Chief Officer of Health, Dr Ouma Oluga, who received the jab during the launch, asked fellow healthcare workers to also consider taking the jab. This follows reports on vaccine hesitancy among healthcare workers.

The president Kenya Medical Association (KMA), who spoke to the Nation earlier, had attributed the hesitancy to healthcare workers being left out and negligence on public education on vaccine safety.

"We recently carried out a poll among health workers and the results were that 28 per cent are not willing to take the vaccine," he said in the interview.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna, who was also at the launch, said that the government will work with State broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, to disseminate information on vaccines to the public.

Show by example

"I would like to urge healthcare workers that it is time to show by example that we believe in science and that the government has brought safe vaccines," he said.

The first phase of the rollout is expected to end by June 30, 2021.

The task force has recommended a blended approach to training the vaccinators which will involve both in-person and online training.

"Apart from the 110 healthcare workers that we have trained, we are planning to train another group next week so that they can cascade the training down to the counties," Dr Akhwale said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.