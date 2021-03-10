South Africa: Treasury's 'Good News' Budget Should Result in More Positive Market Impact Over Time

Farmland in the Overberg region of the Western Cape of South Africa. The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry increased by 13,1% in 2020, and general government increased by 0,7% in 2020.

While markets and the currency initially surged during the Minster's Budget Speech last month, they soon settled into a more muted response as analysts digested the detail in the Budget, with questions remaining around whether Government could deliver on some of the commitments made.

The more subdued market response is most likely because much of the good news was already priced into the market; however, this is not to say that the good news and intentions will not percolate through and result in longer term positives for government bonds and the currency.

While markets probably expected the news to be good at some level, the Minister's tone and message were more positive than people expected. That said, there are still questions that need to be answered.

One of these is the execution risk in the consolidation plan, specifically around the public sector wage bill.

A positive from the Budget speech was the decision to make full use of the revenue overrun to help reduce debt. It would have been easy for National Treasury to use the windfall to prop up state entities rather than biting the bullet by sticking to its austerity measures. Had this...