South Africa: Scopen Africa Report - Marketers Foresee an Improved Sector for 2021 ... or Maybe 2023?

More than half of marketers slashed their budgets over the past year, and the biggest losses were in below-the-line promotions. But they now feel hopeful to invest.

Almost 55% of South Africa's largest advertisers believe the sector will start recovering in 2021, three in 10 believe it will do so in 2022, while 9.7% believe that will only happen in two years, according to the latest Scopen Africa report.

A benchmark for the marketing industry, Scopen's quantitative tracking Trend Score is conducted every six months.

Participants in the survey include the key decision-makers in marketing, with the support of the Marketing Association of South Africa and its members.

Data for the first Trend Score, gathered between 15 September and 12 October, revealed the devastation wrought by the pandemic. Of the 36 participating companies in the survey, 61% were South African-owned and 39% were multinationals. Categories covered are fast-moving consumer goods, services and durable consumption goods. Sixty-one percent of these companies employed more than 1,000 people.

César Vacchiano, Scopen co-founder and global CEO, said their analysis showed more than half of marketers (58.1%) had slashed their advertising spend.

"Interestingly, 30.6% maintained a...