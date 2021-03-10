South Africa: Trial of Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Focuses On Video Footage of the Alleged Assault

9 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bheki C. Simelane

The alleged assault was captured on a closed-circuit TV camera, and evidence about this came under scrutiny on Tuesday.

The focus at the assault trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and former national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was on video footage when they appeared in the Randburg Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in the dock at the Randburg Magistrates' Court on 9 March 2021, accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Jacobus Venter at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park on 14 April 2018. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

Malema and Ndlozi are accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Jacobus Venter at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the Fourways Memorial Park on 14 April 2018. They are accused of shoving Venter after he blocked them from accessing the cemetery.

Malema and Ndlozi have entered a plea of not guilty.

The proceedings centred on video footage as the incident was captured on a closed-circuit television camera. Fourways Memorial Park operations manager Deon Klingbiel told the court he downloaded the footage on to a USB stick at the request of another officer, Colonel James Bronkhorst, and they watched the footage in the control room.

"Did Colonel...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

