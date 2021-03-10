Nigeria: Buhari's Daughter Demands Retraction, Apology From Sahara Reporters Over Publication

9 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Sahara Reporters had reported that Zahra Indimi-Buhari and others recently defrauded the country of N51 billìon.

President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, has given Sahara Reporters a seven-day ultimatum to retract what she describes as an injurious and defamatory publication against her.

She gave the ultimatum in a letter to the newspaper and signed by her counsel, Nasiru Adamu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In the letter, Mrs Ndimi also demanded a public apology from the media outfit.

Sahara Reporters had reported that Nasiru Danu, a close ally of President Buhari and some top officials of the Nigeria Customs Service, recently defrauded the Nigerian government of N51 billion.

The newspaper also said the N51 billion was meant "to improve Customs' revenue".

It said N2.5 billion was also transferred to a foundation owned by Mrs Indimi for which Mr Danu is a signatory.

Denial

But in her reaction, the president's daughter denied all the allegations and demanded a retraction.

She also said there was no way Mr Danu could be a signatory in a foundation she owned.

"Our client equally unequivocally states that no any foundation owned by her was transferred or credited with such amount of money (N2.5 billion or any amount) by the said Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu or any body from the purported President Muhammadu Buhari's oil mafia group, and that it is equally not possible for the said Danu to be a signatory to any foundation owned by our client," the letter said.

Mrs Indimi demanded that the story be pulled down from Sahara Reporters' website and twitter handle.

Other demands

-A retraction of the said damaging and defamatory as well as the injurious publication.

-A retraction of the defamatory publication made @SaharaReporters tweet in respect of the publication in question.

-A public apology to our client be issued vide your website and twitter account @SaharaReporters be published for seven (7) consecutive days."

-Public apologies be published in at least three (3) newspapers with online and physical presence across Nigeria for seven (7) consecutive days.

The letter further said: "Please take notice that if you fail to meet the demands of our client as stated above within seven (7) days, we shall proceed to perfect our client's instruction to seek all remedies available in law to our client."

Sahara Reporters, an online news platform, whose publisher is Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate and a known critic of Mr Buhari, could not be reached at the time of this report.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.