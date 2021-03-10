Nigeria: Selling Pressure On MTN, Banks Reverses Nigerian Stocks One-Day Rally

The all-share index slipped 709.72 points.

Nigerian stocks slipped back into the doldrums on Monday, falling by N371.331 billion or 1.80 per cent in its biggest single-day retreat in one month that wiped out Monday's weak rebound.

Sale requests dominated activity in the market, supported by a rise in volume by three fifths, as pressure on the shares of MTN Nigeria and the big five banks (First Bank Holdings, UBA, GTB, Access and Zenith) weighed on total equity value.

But the bulk of the day's loss rested mostly on MTN and tier one lender UBA, whose declaration of a N9.6 billion drop in total dividend for 2020, ruffled investors' feathers and triggered a decline of N98.617 million in its share value.

The consumer goods index bucked the depreciation trend across the five sectorial as it was the only advancer, climbing up 0.39 per cent to 530.04 per cent.

A negative market breadth was recorded as 26 losers emerged against 14 gainers.

The all-share index slipped 709.72 points to 38,686.85 points and market capitalisation to N20.241 trillion at the end of trade. Year to date, the index is down by 3.93 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Champion Breweries led gainers, growing 9.78 per cent to close at N2.02. Neimeth gained 9.71 per cent to close at N1.92. Cutix rose by 8.84 per cent to N1.97. Dangote Sugar leapt to N18.25, notching up 7.99 per cent in the process. NASCON completed the top 5, climbing up by 7.69 per cent to N14.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Zenith topped led laggards, dropping by 12.65 per cent to close at N21.75 after its share price was adjusted for dividend payment. UBA tapered by 10 per cent to end at N10. ETERNA tumbled to N5.13, losing 10 per cent. Caverton dipped to N1.80, recording 9.55 per cent loss. NNFM closed at N5.70, trading down by 9.52 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

545.915 million shares worth N20.241 billion were traded in 5,307 deals.

UBA was the most traded stock with 123.272 million of its shares worth N887.626 million traded in 518 deals. 58.036 million units of Mutual Benefits shares priced at N23.185 million exchanged hands in 30 transactions. FBN Holdings had 48.939 million shares valued at N352.081 million traded in 282 deals. Access Bank traded 42.744 million shares estimated at N324.215 million in 359 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 35.766 million shares valued at N776.358 million in 608 deals.