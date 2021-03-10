Sudan: Tribal Leaders Arrested Over North Darfur Violence

Saraf Omra / El Geneina — The security committee in charge of dealing with the escalated security situation in Saraf Omra, North Darfur, have arrested 10 leaders from Fur and Tama tribes. Bloody clashes took place in the town last week, which killed 11 people and wounded dozens more. Negotiations continued between the two tribes under the supervision of the committee.

According to Mohamed Khater, Saraf Omra has witnessed a period of calm following the arrival of military reinforcements.

Khater told Radio Dabanga that the situation in Saraf Omra is gradually returning to normal after last week's clashes and that schools and markets had reopened. He explained that there was a low turnout in schools in the neighbourhoods where the clashes took place, while the attendance rate in other neighbourhoods was nearly 100 per cent.

Khater also explained that he expects commercial activity at the market to return to normal by Tuesday.

The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC)* said that 16 families and a total of 74 individuals had been displaced after their homes were burned during the clashes. In their report, the IDMC stated that the people found refuge in the homes of relatives but that there was an urgent need for shelter, food, and aid.

Last month, the IMDC reported that the recent surge in inter-communal attacks in West, South, and North Darfur forced more people to flee their homes in three days in January than in the whole of 2020 in Sudan and that the numbers continue to rise.

"Darfur is on the verge of sliding back into conflict" warned IDMC director Alexandra Bilak.

West Darfur Prison Break

During a press conference on Sunday, the Crisis Management Committee of West Darfur demanded that the El Geneina prison administration report the accurate facts regarding the explosion that took place last Thursday.

The explosion took place as part of an escape attempt in which three defendants, incarcerated for participating in the El Geneina Massacre at the Kerending Camp, tried to break out of the prison.

Sources have revealed that two inmates died in the escape attempt. They stated that the police shot the prisoners and them took them to the hospital. They described the prison as being in a state of severe chaos.

*The Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre provides data and analysis and supports partners to identify and implement solutions to internal displacement.