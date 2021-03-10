Cameroon: Nora Atim Monie - Delightful Discovery for Cameroon

9 March 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Nora Monie Atim, 23, is the new found Promising athlete for Cameroon in major international challenges.

Nora Atim Monie is a delightful discovery for Cameroon. Not long after the departure of African Champion, Auriol Dongmo, Cameroon has got another athlete who will fill the gap. Nora Monie Atim is the new found athlete who will bring joy to Cameroon in major international challenges. This time around, it will be in the women discus. The 23-year-old discus thrower put up an exceptional performance during the second Inter Clubs Meeting in Yaounde. She threw a distance of 54m60 in the women's discus throw. From that performance, she broke the national record of 50m82 that has existed for the past 33 years. The national record for women discus stood at 49m08. Her performance equally paves her way to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Nora is a student in the University of Huston in the United States of America. She said she came to Cameroon for the first time and was happy to know that she is record breaker. She said her target is to go beyond 60m. "The Olympic standard is 62m. I know I can do it. I need more competition time, more experience and I will get it," she said. Nora said go and work hard to come and represent the country. She said just to represent the country is a dream come true. Cameroonians should expect to keep seeing her compete well and bring the medals.

The Secretary General of the Cameroon Athletics Federation, Charles Kouoh Koteh said he found Nora in the USA and he convinced her parents to allow her travel to Cameroon and compete. Nora Atim Monie also excels in other track and field disciplines like Shot Put and Javelin throws. She is an example for other youths to follow.

