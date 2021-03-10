Cameroon: National Athletics Inter Clubs Championship - Female Athletes Shine

Two national records were broken during the second playing day of the competition on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Yaounde.

Two national records (women's discus throw and the men's 200m) were broken during the second playing day of the National Inter Clubs Meetings that took place at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium on Saturday March 6, 2021. Organised by the Cameroon Athletics Federation (FECA ATHLETICS), the competition brought together athletes from clubs across the country. The athletes competed in several disciplines in the track and field. The competition was equally an occasion to qualify athletes for the Olympic Games.

What caught the attention of spectators was the performance of female athletics during the competition. Nora Monie Atim, a Master, Degree student in the University of Huston, USA, threw a discus over a distance of 54m60. From that performance, she broke the national record of 50m82 that has existed for the past 33 years. The national record for women discus stood at 49m08. In the women's 100m, Bell Bounong Irene, a Masters student in the University of Yaounde 1 was the fastest in 11"84. Bell Bounong equally won the 200m race in 24"26. In the women's 400m, Andeme Afiri Sarah, a form four student of Government Bilingual High School Ebolowa II was the first in 50"75. In the men's competition Raphael Berlina Nguanguele created a new record of 20"09 in the men's 200m race beating current champion Emmanuel Esseme's record of 20"33 whereas the minima for the Olympic Games stands at 20"21. The two athletes have picked qualification tickets for the Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan. The National Technical Director, Michel Nkollo expressed satisfaction with the performance of the athletes. He expressed hope that during the next meetings more records will be broken.

The President of the Cameroon Athletics Federation, Emmanuel Motombi Mbome said he was proud with the performance of the athletes because in the previous Olympic Games only the field events qualified but this time Cameroon has already got one sprinter. He believes that more athletes will qualify for the Olympic Games. He said Germaine Abessolo Bivina, Esseme Emmanuel, Bell Bounong and Chamaken Claude are aspirants as far as the qualification for the Olympic Games are concerned. Motombi Mbome said the competition was organised in strict respect of measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the next meeting will take place in Douala on March 28, 2021. Cameroon will equally be preparing for international competitions like the Grand Prix CAA which will take place in Kaduna, Nigeria and one month after there will be the African Senior Athletics Championship in Algeria.