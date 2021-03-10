Sudan: IMF - Sudan Made Tangible Progress On Reform Program

9 March 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Washington, DC — The Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, approved the first review of Sudan's Staff-Monitored Program (SMP) on March 5, 2021.

SMP is an informal agreement between country authorities and Fund staff to monitor the implementation of the authorities' economic program. SMPs do not entail financial assistance or endorsement by the IMF Executive Board.

The IMF official issued the following statement on Monday:

"The Sudanese authorities have made tangible progress on their IMF-supported reform program despite difficult economic conditions compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a challenging humanitarian situation.

The recent exchange rate unification, removal of fuel subsidies, tax measures taken as part of the 2021 budget, and increase in electricity tariffs will reduce distortions in the economy and facilitate fiscal consolidation. This should reduce monetization, help bring down the current high rate of inflation, and create fiscal space for much-needed social spending. Such measures should also boost central bank independence by reducing fiscal dominance, incentivize financial flows through the financial system, and minimize opportunities for rent-seeking activities.

The economic situation in Sudan still remains extremely fragile, with low growth, high inflation and a weak external position posing a threat to macroeconomic stability and poverty reduction. To sustain progress and fulfill the requirements for HIPC debt relief, the authorities should implement the reform of the customs exchange rate in a timely fashion to lift revenue and competitiveness, and avoid a return to distortionary policy measures, including multiple currency practices and fiscal subsidies. Enhanced transparency and management of State-Owned Enterprises operations is vital to mitigate fiscal risks and bring more revenue on-budget. The timely adoption of the Central Bank Act and establishment of an independent anti-corruption commission will help strengthen institutional independence and governance.

Significant financial assistance from the international community will be needed to incentivize reform and to support the Sudanese population through the difficult transition to a well-functioning market-based economy. This must be accompanied by strong coordination among donors and IFIs on financial and technical assistance."

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.