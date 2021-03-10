Liberia: Maritime to Conduct IMO Audit

The Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority-(LMA) Hon. Lenn Eugene Nangbe said his entity will soon commence an IMO -International Maritime Organisation audit.

An IMO audit is one in which marine related entities conduct audit of their own operations.

He made the statement at the program marking the reopening of the LMTI and second batch of cadets into the Institute in Margibi county on Friday, March 5, 2021

"My administration is working with our agent-Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry-, have decided to perform an IMO audit So that Liberian ports can get the proper certification and accreditation," he said.

When such audit is completed, it will place Liberia in a much better position globally for effective use of its ports.

"In addition to that, we are trying to get ISPS compliance certificate-International Ship and Ports Security to prevent terrorism and prevent harmful substances to be transported from port to port," he said. This will further put in place a strong security measure on Liberia's ports. Already, Liberia has been delisted from the US Coastguard list.

The commissioner said, Since 1948, when Liberia launched its maritime pogrom, it has been growing from strength to strength. " We have unique partnership with several countries. And it is because of those partnerships, today, Liberia has the best shipping registry and we are also the second largest ship registry in the world."

He said, is was about time for Liberia to have many sailors on vessels around the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia International Organisations Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If we are the best in the world and also the second largest, why is it that we do not have so many sailors on vessels around the world -vessels flying our flags?"

According to him, they do not have too many Liberians on vessels because they have not developed the capacities for the people. "We have not prepared them for service. This is why our administration, working with LISCR, that despite of the disease of covid, we have re-opened LMTI," he said.

He thanked the USA for its cooperation. "We have strong relationship with them. As a country." Commissioner Nangbe said, to delist Libera from US list, it was a great milestone.

"These are important to reduce high cost of insurance premium on vessels coming to Liberia. Due to the high cost of it, shipping to Liberia from other countries are cheaper than coming to Liberia. Once we fail to meet these international protocols and benchmarks, our country will continue to suffer and that is what we want to help reduce. It has a direct impact on the lives of our people."

He added: "We have been mandated by the president that we abide by all international protocols we have signed onto."