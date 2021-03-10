Gambia: How to Avoid History Repeating Itself After Presidential Election

9 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The 2021 Presidential Election is just around the corner. According to Section 46 of the constitution: "There shall be an election for the office of President in the three months before the expiration of the term of the incumbent President.

The dates for the nomination of candidates and for holding the election shall be determined by the Independent Electoral Commission. President Barrow took office in January 2017. His five-year mandate ends in January 2021. Elections are to take place before the end of his five-year mandate. Hence even if President Barrow were to lose an election, he would still be in office up to the end of his term . The challenge that Barrow had to face could also be faced by any person, other than him who wins the Presidential Election of 2021. When Barrow won the election, he did not have any transitional arrangement for an incoming president. There was no accommodation, transportation or housing arrangement guaranteed by law. The incoming president had to live in a private home, keep an office in a Hotel and rely on private security for his safety before eventually moving to Senegal. The first task of a Barrow administration should have been linked to the drafting of a Bill on the entitlements of an incoming President and an outgoing one. If this is not done, any incoming president would face the same challenges he faced from 2nd December 2016 to 18 January 2021. Will a repetition be avoided? The future will tell.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.