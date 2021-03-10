Gambia: PURA Commences Microsoft 365 Applications Training for Staff

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) of The Gambia through its Directorate of Information and Communications Technology on Monday 8th March 2021 started a four-day training session for its staff on Microsoft 365 Application Teams, One Drive, Share point and Outlook.

The four-day training is expected to enhance effective communication and responsiveness at work. The application package empowers team, safeguard business and simplify IT management with a single productivity solution.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training, Director of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, Mr. Malamin Darboe, said the training is meant to increase the capacity delivery of the staff.

The Director of Information and Communications Technology, Mr. Nicholas Jatta, said the procured Microsoft 365 Applications has lot of features and prospects for usage. The advantages of the Microsoft 365, according to him, can play multi-functional roles even when one is at a distant.

Jatta called on the participants to take the training seriously in order to benefit from it. He also expressed delight that the Authority has procured the application package for usage.

The lead trainer, Amadou Sowe, said the objective of the training is meant to introduce staff to different applications systems to enhance work productivity and efficiency.

"Ask questions as we go, we intend to make the training more interactive and effective," Sowe, who is also the Senior Manager, Directorate of ICT, told participants at PURA's Conference Hall.

The participating directorates include Directorate of Consumer Affairs; Directorate of Legal, Licensing and Enforcement; Directorate of Human Resources and Corporate Affairs; Directorate of Economic Regulations; Directorate of Petroleum, Procurement; Directorate of Administration and Finance; Directorate of Technical and Gambia Computer Security Information Response Team (GMCSIRT).

Meanwhile, PURA is an independent multi-sector regulatory agency established and empowered by the PURA Act 2001 to regulate sectors such as Broadcasting, Electricity, Telecommunications, Petroleum, Transportation, Post, Water and Sewage.

The Authority strives to protect the cardinal interest of both consumers and service providers within the aforesaid sectors. It also plays a leading role in providing guidelines on rates and fees for the provision of an effective regulated public service system. In addition to its mandate, the Authority monitors and enforces standards of performance with a view to enhancing quality service delivery mechanisms.