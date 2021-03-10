Sudan: Covid-19 Response Committee Appeals to Sudan Public to Observe Precautions As Infections Spike

Khartoum / El Fasher — Sudan's Technical Committee for Health Emergencies and Response to the Corona Pandemic has made an urgent appeal "to all members of the community and institutions to comply with health requirements and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," after new reports show a rise in cases across the country. North Darfur in particular has seen a spike in the 'second wave'.

In the latest official epidemiology report released on Sunday, Dr Randa Ali, spokesman for the Emergency and Epidemiology Department of the Ministry of Health in Khartoum, noted three deaths and 49 new cases of COVID-19 infection. The report notes the recovery of 33 cases across eight states including Khartoum, El Gezira, Red Sea, North Darfur, El Gedaref, and Kassala.

North Darfur second wave

The weekly monitoring report of the pandemic during the second wave in North Darfur state shows 11 cases of suspected infection were recorded, six of which were confirmed. The report was reviewed at the regular meeting of the Technical Committee, which was held in the ministry hall in the North Darfur capital El Fasher, was headed by the Director General of the Ministry of Health Dr Mjtaba Yusuf. It shows a marked increase in the number of suspected cases and confirmed cases, which threatens to expand and spread among the community.

The report shows that the total number of suspected cases since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic has risen to 79 confirmed cases, four deaths, and 16 recoveries. 48 suspected cases proved negative. Eight patients are receiving treatment and health services, including four cases of the main isolation centre and four in domestic isolation.

After the meeting, member of the committee made field visits to a number of health centres in El Fasher, including Abu Shouk, Rural Children and Tabasi, during which they observed the progress of these centres.