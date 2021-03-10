Ghana: 2 Bronx Gym Boxers Sign Management Deals

Two young and upcoming boxers from the Bronx gym at Akoto Lante, a suburb of Accra in Accra, have been signed deals to fight on the management of Yungice Management and Promotions.

The duo, Emmanuel Quartey and Felix Nelson, have joined at an important moment in their respective careers as they vow to lay claim to national titles.

The impressive signing ceremony was witnessed by fans of the boxers including Mr. Abraham Neequaye; Second Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

The GBA member advised the boxers and managers to respect contracts to move the business of the sport forward.

Mr. Solomon Enchill, a member of the Yungice Management described the boxers at Bronx gym as very disciplined and pledged to support them to reach their goals.

Others members of the management are Jerry Abeasi and Isaac Nana Adjei Owusu.

Emmanuel Quartey, a product of Osu Presbyterian Senior High School believes the deal comes as a boost to a dream to become a champion one day.

Felix Nunoo on his part indicated how determined he was to make his new management and the entire nation proud by winning laurels.

Head Coach of the Bronx gym, Carl Lokko thanked the management and promotional company for the offer to help the two boxers, saying that, "one person cannot make a champion. A good boxer needs a good coach and good manager backed by good supporters. They all must work positively to produce a champion."