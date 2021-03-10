Ghana: 24 Players Commence Black Stars Camping

9 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Twenty-four players commenced camping yesterday at the M-plaza Hotel in Accra.

The players were to continue with preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Black Stars have been preparing in Accra with home-based players for the past three weeks to fine tune ahead of the two games.

Coach C.K Akonnor wants to build a strong home-based squad to compete for places in the team and to have depth going into the future.

China-based duo Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng will continue to train with their colleagues for the two games.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana FC), Razak Abalorah (Asante Kotoko), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)

Defenders: Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Yusif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko) Joseph Agyei (Legon Cities), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Midfielders: Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Yaw Annor (Ashanti Gold SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning), Joseph Esso (Dreams SC)

Forwards: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Pro), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United). -GFA

