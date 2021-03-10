Ghana: Maersk Introduces U.S.$50 Per Container Unstuffing Charge At Tema Port

9 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

International shipping line and vessel operator, Maersk, has introduced a new charge termed the "Inland Additional Import Service" payable by Ghanaian importers at the Tema Port.

In a letter addressed to Ghanaian importers and sighted by norvanreports, the world's largest shipping line noted that the "Inland Additional Import Service" with a tariff of $50 per container, is to cover costs incurred by the shipping line in import container transfers from the Tema Port (MPS) to other designated yards by the Ghana Port and Harbour (GPHA) for unstuffing purposes.

"After container unstuffing, to move the empty containers back to the port, Maersk has to pay extra costs for this and this new charge is to ensure we recover this associated cost," stated Maersk in the letter.

"The effective date of this new charge is March 15, 2021," it said.

The new tariff charge by Maersk comes on the back of astronomical increment in charges imposed on Ghanaian importers, exporters and freight forwarders by the various shipping lines operating at Ghana's seaports.

But importers, exporters and freight forwarders led by their respective unions, the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) and the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, have vowed not to pay the excessive charges slapped on them by the shipping lines.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

