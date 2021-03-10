Ghana: LGBTQI Is Criminal and Dangerous to Human Survival

opinion

"O mankind! Be dutiful to your Lord, Who created you from a single person (Adam) and from him (Adam) He created his wife [Hawwa (Eve)], and from them both He created many men and women; and fear Allah through Whom you demand (your mutual rights) and do not cut the relations of the womb.

Surely, Allah is Ever All-Watcher over you". Q 4:1. As-salaam Alykum;

Prophet Lut is the nephew of Prophet Ibrahim who is regarded as the father of all nations. All prophets derived inspiration from the message of Ibrahim. Allah says "And strive hard in Allah's cause as you ought to strive.

He has chosen you (to convey His message of Islamic Monotheism

to humankind by inviting them to His religion of Islam) and has not laid upon you in religion any hardship. It is the religion of your father Ibrahim (ABRAHAM). Q22:78.

"Verily, Ibrahim was an ummah (a leader having all the good righteous qualities or a nation) obedient to Allah". Q16:120. Prophet Lut is a messenger of Allah and a prophet of God. In Islamic tradition, he lived in Ur.

When he was faced with difficulties, he migrated to Canaan and in this city, he was ordained as a prophet to cities of SODOM and GOMORRAH (located on the boarder of Jordan and Palestine).

People in these cities were very notorious; their nefarious activities included arm robbery and homosexuality. They were the first ever in history to introduce and practice homosexuality (same sex carnal knowledge).

It became a norm between Sodom and Gomorrah to an extent they could boast and speak about it. Prophet Lut constantly reminded them about this evil practice.

Lut approached the men of these cities on his new mission by devising new ways to bring his people into the tenets of Islam and life. Allah had informed him so he had knowledge of the corrupt practices in Gomorrah but he had a firm believe that they would stop the sin they are committing and revert onto the path of Allah.

Prophet Lut became distressed after years and years of inviting people to Islam, not one person had entered the fold of Islam. The only Muslim household in Sodom was Lut's house and not all of its occupants had accepted his calling. Lut and his daughters were committed in their religion, but his wife continued to be among the non-believers and she contributed significantly in aiding

the perpetrators of homosexuality in diverse ways.

Lut as a prophet (Man of God) lifted his hands to the most high in heavens and prayed "My lord, support me against the corrupting people, My Lord save me and my family from what they do".

The almighty Allah accepted the prayer and swiftly sent down three powerful angels including their general (JIBREEL). Indeed, disguised as men, sent to prophet Ibrahim's house. Immediately, he became afraid and asked, "Who are you? They said, "Do not be afraid ". We are messengers from Allah and we're sent to the people of Lut.

Ibrahim knew there was a looming danger in the city of Sodom and he said "indeed within it is Lut; the angels replied "we know better who is there, we will verily save him [Lut} and his family except his wife: she will be of those who remain behind (destroying along with those who will be destroyed from her folk).

Q22:32. The angels reached the house of Lut and the whole community gathered at his doorstep.

Lut persuaded his people but they were impatient to taste (homosexually) the young men that had visited him. This was end the end of human existence because of homosexuality and the consequences were dire which included;

Angel JIBREEL stepped out of Lut house and struck the men causing all of them to lose their eyesight, the men shouted, "What's this magic that just hit us? Where did it come from?

(b) In the following morning, a loud cry ensued through the city that shook the occupants with great pain and fear. The angels then grabbed the nation from the edge, raised them high up twisted the land, and crashed it to the ground. "So when our commandment came, we turned (the towns of Sodom in Palestine) upside down, and rained on them stones of baked clay. Q11:82.

(c) Almighty Allah then commanded the skies to rain down stones of hard clay, each stone inscribed with the name of a transgressor for whom it was intended for; this ended the vain lives of the people of Sodom.

A German Archaeologist said, "together with the base of this mighty fissure, which run precisely through this area, the Vale of Siddim, including Sodom and Gomorrah, plunged one day into the abyss. Their destruction came about through a great earthquake which was probably accompanied by explosions, lightning, issue of natural gas and general conflagration".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In present day, the Dead Sea lies at the corrupt city of Sodom and remains as a reminder of God's wrath against people of Prophet Lut (homosexuals). Allah says in the Glorious Qur'an "surely!

In this are signs for those who see. And verily the (cities) are right on the high road (from Mecca to Syria), i.e. the place where the Dead Sea is now. Surely! Therein is indeed a sign for the believers.

In the Sunnah, there is a severe punishment for those that indulges in homosexuality. It is more grievous than adultery and fornication. As a result, the Prophet of Islam had stated emphatically that both doers must be killed whether married or singles. Because, both have deviated and caused human procreation. LGBTQI is dangerous to the human species.

Other biblical connotations that support the Islamic position against LGBTQI are Deuteronomy 29: 22-23 and Luke 17:28-30.

ENDS