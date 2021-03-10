Ghana: Bonus Structure for Sports Feds in the Offing

The President of the Ghana Badminton Association (GBA), Mr. Evans Yeboah has advocated for the formation of a well defined bonus structure for sports federations in the country at all levels of competition.

According to Mr. Yeboah, bonuses for athletes have over the years been a problem for sports federations and government especially after international competitions, believing that a proper bonus structure would provide a solution to what is becoming a major problem in Ghana's sports sector.

Mr. Yeboah, who will be seeking for election to the office of 2nd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) at its March 15 Elective Congress, said that will be one of his priorities when given the nod.

The current 3rd Vice President of the GOC said, he has already initiated steps for the bonus structure to be implemented, awaiting endorsement by federations and government.

"A three-page document, already drafted and shared with the federations has received positive feedback from the federations. I am certain that the over 30 disciplines would soon get a bonus structure to work with," he stated.

Mr. Yeboah, who would challenge President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), Mr. Frederick Lartey Otu for the 2nd Vice President position, was optimistic government would buy into the bonus structure proposal and would go a long way to serve the interest of athletes in the country.

Mr Yeboah will ride on the back of his provision of strategic financial management advice to the Olympic Committee in the last four years.

"I will continue to provide sustainable policies to all federations and assist other federations to improve upon their visibility and attract global attention and sponsorship," he stressed.

He urged delegates to come out and vote for him and other contestants in their bid to provide a unified direction for a new GOC.

The new GOC, he explained, would be focused on key areas including athlete focus, capacity building, events and competition, branding and repackaging as well as a Sports Policy Initiative.

The GOC would go to the polls on March 15 with distinguished sports administrators and athletes looking forward to leading the GOC for the next four years.

Notable among positions to be contested for include, the Presidency, which would be a straight battle between Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah (incumbent) and Mr. Richard Akpokavie (incumbent General Secretary).

The 1st Vice President position would be contested by Ghana Table Tennis Federation boss, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu and Mr Paul Atchoe of the Ghana Volleyball Association while the 3rd Vice President position would be between Charles Osei Asibey of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GWF) and Mohammed Mahadi (Fencing).

Ghana Cycling Federation President, Mohammed Sahnoon would contest Ahmed Shaib Jerry of the Weightlifting Federation for the Secretary General position with Frederick Acheampong and Christopher Essilfie vying for the Treasurer position.