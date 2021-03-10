Eritrea: Nationals in Canada Celebrate International Women's Day

9 March 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 09 March 2021 - Nationals residing in Canada colorfully celebrated International Women's Day, 8 March in a virtual format under the theme "Eritrean Woman: Pillar of Resistance and Development".

In a message she delivered, the President of the National Union of Eritrean Women Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael detailing the major victories the Eritrean women realized indicated that strong effort is being exerted and huge investment being made to create opportunities whereby the young Eritrean women can develop their capacity.

The Eritrean women residing in various regions of Canada on their part expressed readiness to strengthen contribution in the national development programs by reinforcing organizational capacity.

Read the original article on Shabait.

