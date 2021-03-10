Cameroon: 2021 Commonwealth Week - British High Commission, Partner Hold School Debate

The competition in Yaounde on March 9, 2021 was meant to raise awareness on climate change issues amongst young people.

As part of this year's Commonwealth Week activities, the British High Commission in Cameroon and the Africa Knowledge and Policy Centre, AKPC, on March 9, 2021 in Yaounde organised an essay, debate and art competition on climate change for secondary and high school students. With topic, "Young people are as responsible for addressing climate change as older people," the debate saw the Little Angels of the Environment Cameroon, LANEC environment club, Yaounde coming first.

In second place was Holy Infants' High School, Yaounde; while Government Bilingual High School, Etoug-Ebe, Yaounde came third. All three winners received desktop computers and Internet access. A special prize was also awarded to Government Bilingual High School, Etoug-Ebe in art category; while Lebsis Bidmia Lebaga of LANEC was adjudged the Best Female Debater. Each of them took home a Samsung Galaxy tablet.

The Acting British Deputy High Commissioner to Cameroon, Adrian Lee, said it was important for children to be in the forefront of efforts to tackle the effects of climate change.

"It is an intergenerational issue and we all have our parts to play in protecting the planet," the diplomat noted. Priscilla Song, the Commonwealth-Ministry of Environment, Nature Protection and Sustainable Development, MINEPDED Liaison Officer said the contest fitted in well with theme of the 2021 Commonwealth Day - "Mother earth needs you, let's connect to fight climate change."

AKPC Executive Director, Eugene Nforngwa, said since Britain will in November 2021 host the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP 26, they thought it wise to engage youth voices on the global debate. "The debate and essay questions, and criteria for art work were all designed to help young research and know more about the subject so that they can discuss it," Nforngwa explained. He said he was satisfied as the youth accurately discussed some of the concepts and issues older people are unable to fully articulate at international climate change debates.