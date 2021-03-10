Malawi: Speaker Gotani-Hara Recovers From Covid-19

9 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Speaker of parliament Catherane Gotani Hara has recovered from Covid-19 infection, her sister Dr. Thandie Hara has said on her Facebook wall and Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda also announced in the 193-strong House.

Dr Hara says the Speaker is fine and thanks everybody who were with her in prayer until her full recovery.

Medical documents indicate she is now Covid-19 negative after going into a two week self isolation aS some members in her household tested positive for the virus.

This comes as a huge relief to the National Assembly which has lost four members of parliament and two powerful cabinet ministers due to the infection.

She recovers on time when parliament is in session over the mid-term budget review.

There was no immediate comment from her or her office.

The Speaker has since spoken out on the matter.

She said the past two weeks had been tough but she overcame it because of moral support she received from President Lazarus Chakwera, cabinet ministers, relatives, friends and many others.

Making the announcement in Parliament, Chimwendo Banda said the speaker has recovered and will soon be coming to the House.

Banda has also said that instead of tomorrow, President Chakwera will take questions from members of parliament next week Wednesday.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.