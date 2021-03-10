Malawi Army Budget Jump Higher - Parliament Drastically Slashes Department of Human Resources Budget

9 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Parliament has drastically slashed the budget for Department of Human Resources and increased the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) vote.

Parliamentarians are currently reviewing the national budget.

Parliament slashed the money allocated to the Department of Human Resource Management and Development from K45 billion to K2 billion.

This came as Parliament was this continuing with Committee of Supply, where lawmakers are discussing vote by vote on the given allocations.

So far the house has approved votes such as on National Assembly which has been maintained at K20.7 billion and Malawi Defence Force which has been revised upwards from around K62 billion to K70 billion .

MDF are among top beneficiaries in the revised mid-term budget Review.

That is besides the State House which the review has also favoured in view of the impending rehabilitations of the State Residences.

Minister of Finance Felix Mlusu has backed the decision to increase budget for MDF saying this has been done to accomodate recruitment and increased salaries.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.