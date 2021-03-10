Angola: Covid-19 - At Least Ten Patients Recover, 22 New Cases Reported

8 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola recorded on Monday 22 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, one death and ten recoveries.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, of the new cases 17 were registered in Luanda Province, 3 in Cabinda and 2 in Benguela.

The ages of the new patients range from 2 to 75 years, of whom 13 are males and 9 females.

The one death recorded took place in the centre-west Benguela Province, involving a 62-year old women.

Regarding the recoveries, 7 were residents in Benguela Province and 3 in Luanda.

The country now has a total of 21,108 cases recorded, 515 deaths, 19,657 recoveries and 936 active cases.

Meanwhile, the health authorities are keeping under epidemiological surveillance 1,396 cases of positive contact.

