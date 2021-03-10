Angola: Swimming - Pre-Team Reinforced With Four Debutants

7 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The swimmers Daniel Francisco, Salvador Gordo, Lia Lima and Catarina Sousa are reinforcements and debutants of the national pre-team, summoned to prepare for the Olympic Games set to happen from 24 July to 09 August, in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

Daniel Francisco, has been training in the High Performance Centre of Rio Maior (Portugal), while Salvador Gordo has been playing and studying in Russia through a scholarship.

Lia Lima, also plays for Rio Maior of Portugal, while Catarina Sousa prepares to go and perform in England.

According to the communiqué released by the Angolan Swimming Federation the summons includes the veteran Pedro Pinotes, captain of the Portuguese team Sporting.

The squad are being coached Carlos Alberto, of the Angolan Clube Náutico da Ilha de Luanda Club, with the assistance of Cláudio Brandão.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

