Angola: Parliament Speaker Hails Women's Role in Society

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly (parliament), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, on Monday emphasized the role of women as pillars of society.

On a message in the ambit of the 08 March celebrations, International Women's Day, the leader of the Angolan parliament stressed that with their bravery, commitment, tenderness, wisdom and determination, women have been the pillars of the families, contributing to the progress of the nation.

On her turn, the Angolan ambassador to Cuba, Maria Cândida Pereira Teixeira, highlighted the role of women in the country's liberation struggle and defence for the Angolan families.

She also commended those women that participate in the main "battle fronts", such as in hospitals and medical centers, as well as those that stand up against any form of discrimination and violence.

On a message in the ambit of the 08 March celebrations, International Women's Day, the leader of the Angolan parliament stressed that with their bravery, commitment, tenderness, wisdom and determination, women have been the pillars of the families, contributing to the progress of the nation.

On her turn, the Angolan ambassador to Cuba, Maria Cândida Pereira Teixeira, highlighted the role of women in the country's liberation struggle and defence for the Angolan families.

She also commended those women that participate in the main "battle fronts", such as in hospitals and medical centers, as well as those that stand up against any form of discrimination and violence.