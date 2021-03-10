Angola: Covid-19 - Over 6,000 Health Professionals Vaccinated in Three Days

Luanda — At least 6,169 health professionals were vaccinated against Covid-19, in three days of the campaign, disclosed on Monday the Angolan Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta.

According to the government official, speaking at a press conference, of the number mentioned above, about 3,312 of the said professionals were vaccinated on Monday (08), which is the third day of the campaign.

For Tuesday, the campaign is to cover citizens aged 60 and over and those with comorbities.

Angola received 624,000 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, in the ambit of the Covax Initiative.

The country has also received the support of the United Nations Agencies in the fight against the pandemic, an assistance estimated at 6.2 million US dollars in reagents and bio-safety material.

