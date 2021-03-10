Liberia: Samukai Faces Another Nightmare

-As Dark Cloud Hangs Over His Certification

Lofa County Senator elect Brownie Samukai is far from taking his seat at the national Legislature particularly the Liberian Senate any time soon as the Movement for Progress Change (MPC), a grassroot opposition political party in the country had petitioned the Chamber Justice of the Supreme Court to halt Samukai's certification.

The MPC writ for prohibition comes barely week after the National Elections Commission (NEC) read the high court's mandate in the matter and as well instructed it certification committee to set a date for the indicted ex Defense Minister certification.

In the MPC writ filed with the high court Chambers Justice Joseph N. Nagbe on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, mentioned that people who are in the House of Senate should be Liberians with high value and moral integrity, a attribute which elected members of that August Body must pose.

Brownie Samukai is facing series of challenges relative to his certification since his election as senator of Lofa County as he was convicted by the Supreme Court, the final arbiter of justice in the nation for misapplying Armed Forces of Liberia personnel fund.

MPC Chairman, O'Neil Passewe indicated that Samukai was indicted and convicted on multiple criminal offenses by the lower court which was subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court as such, it is unacceptable for a convicted criminal to be certificated to take up such a sacred position without satisfying the penalty thereof.

Passewe mentioned in his writ that Samukai is yet to restitute the US$1.4 million of which he was mandated to pay 50 percent within the period of six months and thereafter enter appropriate arrangements to pay the remaining portion in one calendar year or go to jail for two years therefore, Samukai cannot be certificated.

Based on the MPC request, the Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe who is currently presiding in Chamber at the high court cited both parties to a conference this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 2pm in connection with the above captioned case.

"You are hereby ordered to stay all further proceedings and or actions in the matter, pending the outcome of the conference," "he instructed.

It can be recalled that on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, NEC Board of Commissioners ordered its Certification Committee to officially arrange and work out all modalities for the certification of Samukai as the winner of December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Election in Lofa County.

In respect to the mandate of the Supreme Court among other things confirmed the ruling of the Board of Commissioners declaring Brownie J. Samukai as winner of the Special Senatorial Election in Lofa County.

The High Court mandate signed by its Clerk Sam Momolu also instructed the Elections Commission to resume jurisdiction of the Lofa County appeal case of elections irregularities.

The case was surrounding an alleged irregularities and fraud which was filed by Ahmed and James, Kesselly and Peter of Lofa County in which the Supreme Court ruled that the complaint had no legal standings to challenge the results as they were not political parties and candidates.