Liberia: Wednesday, March 10th Is "Decoration Day"

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has by Proclamation declared the Second Wednesday, March 10, 2021 as "Decoration Day" and it is to be observed as a National Holiday throughout the Republic.

The Proclamation is in consonance with an Act of the Legislature, which was passed on October 24, 1916 declaring the Second Wednesday in March of each year as "Decoration Day" to be observed as a National Holiday.

A Foreign Ministry Release says the observance is in recognition of the nation's past heroes and heroines, who have lived and died in the interest of their country.

The Proclamation states that important events in the history of our nation should be constant reminders to the citizens and youths to inspire them to larger measures of service and patriotism.

The Proclamation also adds that it is befitting that a day be set aside to celebrate the memory of those blessed dead, who lived and died in the interest of their country, thereby keeping alive their deeds and invaluable contributions rendered to society and the state.

The Ministry of Education being cognizant of the day, agrees to observe this occasion, through specially planned programs to further raise awareness amongst the population on the deeds and contributions of great men and women and their loved ones, through a parade by students, government officials, staff of the Ministry of Education, etc., to the graves of the late President William V.S. Tubman, the state cenotaph of the pioneers and an educator, at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion on Ashmun Street, as well as a procession to Warren Street to the grave of the late President Daniel B. Warner and onto the Palm Grove Cemetery on Center Street to the graves of the late Presidents Joseph Jenkins Roberts and Williams R. Tolbert.

The release further stresses that an indoor program commemorating the day, will be held at the Providence Baptist Church on Broad and Ashmun Streets commencing at eight thirty ante meridian, with Reverend Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr. providing the memorial message to the state.

The Liberian President, in the Proclamation, calls upon all ministries, agencies, local and international organizations and the general public to join the Ministry of Education, to organize and execute appropriate programs to make the day meaningful.

President Weah has ordered that the National Ensign be flown at Half-Staff from all public buildings, Military Camps and private residences from 6 o'clock ante meridian to 6 o'clock post meridian consistent with the prescribed COVID-19 health protocols.