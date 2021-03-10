Liberia: You Are Our Torchbearer ... President Weah Tells Cadets

President George M. Weah has told 24 cadets of the Liberia Maritime Training Institute in Marshall to be torchbearer of Liberia when they graduate.

In 2019, over twenty cadets graduated from the institute and all have been employed by both local and international companies with the help of LISCR-Liberia International Ship and Corporate Registry as well as the Liberia Maritime Authority.

On Friday, president Weah said, "to the Cadets, you are our torch bearers. We will do our best for you, so that you can succeed." He added: "we will do our best to pave the way for you."

President Weah called on them to be very studious and hardworking since they will be the direct representative of Liberia on international vessels.

President Weah admonished the cadets to be dedicated and hardworking. "Let me admonish you not to take anything for granted. You should work and study very hard so that you will graduate on time. You will make Liberia proud and contribute immensely to the building of our country."

He commended LISCR for facilitating the employment of the previous cadets.