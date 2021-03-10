Liberia: Frank Foko, Others Take Seat At Legislature

9 March 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

-As They Call For Reconciliation, Reform

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), has certificated additional three winners of the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections in Maryland, Grand Kru and district nine Montserrado County.

Those certificated by the commission on Monday, March 8, 2021, include: Senators James Pobee Biney, Numene Bartekwa and Representative Frank Saah Foko of Maryland, Grand Kru and Montserrado District nine, respectively.

The certification Program that was held in the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall of the NEC witnessed the presence of the Chairperson of the Commission Davidetta Browne Lansanah, Co-chairpersons Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves, Boakai A. Dukuly, Cllr. Ernestine Morgan Awar, Floyd Oxley Sayor and Barsee Leo Kpangkai, supporters of the candidates among others.

Presenting the certificates to the candidates, NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah assured Liberians that winners from the December poll will be certificated without further delay once electoral matters involving them are adjudicated.

In separate remarks, Senator James Biney noted that there was an urgent need for the Elections Commission to be capacitated to take ownership or control its own budget to ensure smooth operations.

He further emphasized the need for amendment to key provisions in the country's electoral laws to fast track and speedily adjudicates cases arising from elections.

For his part, district number nine Representative Frank Saah Foko called for reconciliation and unity within district number nine beginning with all his opponents who did not win including his nearest opponent Fubbies Henries.

The Three lawmakers praised the Elections Commission for conducting the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections in a free, fair and transparent manner despite the legal challenges.

