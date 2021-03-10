Gambia: TRRC - Late Tumkara's Widow Unprepared to Forgive Jammeh Administration Over Her Husband's Death

10 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Adama Conteh, the wife of the late Lamin Tunkara has informed the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) that she cannot forgive the government that was responsible for the death of her husband in July 2005.

Testifying before the Truth Commission on Monday 8th March 2021, madam Conteh said the government made her child not to see or know her father.

Conteh said she wants justice to take its cause because her daughter used to tell her that Yahya Jammeh killed her father, which is painful to her.

Madam Conteh said she was informed by Martin kyere, the only survivor of the July 2005 West African migrants- who were allegedly killed by Jammeh's Government- that her husband was killed and that's when she was convinced that her husband was dead.

The witness said it was when Martin kyere came to The Gambia during the new dispensation that she knew that her husband was dead.

Adama Conteh was born in Banjul, March 10th 1982. She said in 2005, she was married to one Lamin Tunkara from Badibou and they lived in Tallinding. She said her husband was a businessman who used to sell clothes and had a shop in Banjul.

