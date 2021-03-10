Rwanda/Kenya: Mbungo Aims for More Consistency in Kenya Premier League

André Casa Mbungo has said he looks forward to more and bigger victories at Bandari FC in Kenya's premier league.

The 50-year-old said his main goal in his three-year contract with the club was to take them to continental football competitions.

Casa Mbungo is one of Kenya's most well-known coaches, and has been named Coach of the week three times in a row.

Currently, Bandari FC is in third place with 25 points from 14 games. They are 10 points behind Tusker FC who played 15 games while Kenya Commercial Bank FC is second with 26 points, after playing 13 games.

"My target in the three-year contract I signed is to see Bandari play in African Competitions. We want to get closer to the top of the table too," he said.

When Bandari FC played in the CAF Confederation Cup for 2019/20, they were eliminated by Guinea AC from Guinea after a 5-2 aggregate.

Casa Mbungo said his team is now back on track and when he joined the club in January this year, Bandari FC was in sixth place with eight points in six games.

"We have been seeing good results in the league recently and we want to keep consistency. I have a responsibility to make Bandari a better team." Mbungo said

Bandari is the second Kenyan club Mbungo has coached after a short stint at AFC Leopards, which he quit in December 2019 as the club was struggling to pay his wages due to financial constraints.