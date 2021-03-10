South Africa: SA Records 991 New Covid-19 Cases

10 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Health Department has recorded 991 new COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths, bringing the death toll to 50 906.

The Free State and Gauteng each recorded 28 fatalities, with 24 deaths in KwaZulu-Natal, 15 in the Western Cape, six in Mpumalanga and two in the Eastern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

The cumulative number of cases now stands at 1 522 697, while 1 444 282 patients have recovered, representing a recovery rate of 94.8%, with 27 509 active cases currently.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the hardest-hit province, with 8 330 patients who are currently infected, followed by the Western Cape with 5 341 and 4 505 in Free State.

There are 2 885 active cases in Gauteng, 2 509 in the North West, 2 032 in the Northern Cape, 953 in Mpumalanga, 693 in Limpopo and 261 in the Eastern Cape.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 9 299 884, with 30 762 new tests recorded since the last report.

To date, 118 247 health care workers have been vaccinated.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are now 116 874 912 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 2 597 381 deaths, while 268 205 245 vaccine doses have been administered.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

