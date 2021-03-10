Egypt, Comoros Discuss Bilateral Relations

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed Thursday 04/03/2021 with Comoros' Minister of Foreign Affairs Dhoihir Dhoulkamal bilateral relations and means of fostering them.

The two sides also tackled a number of continental and regional files of mutual interest.

Shoukry asserted Egypt's keenness to develop relations with the Comoros in various fields, saying that Egypt is looking forward to increasing the role of the Egyptian companies engaged in implementing projects of the 2030 Plan for Emerging Comoros, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt's commitment to capacity-building efforts and transferring knowledge in Africa through the many training programs being implemented by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD).

Both ministers asserted their keenness to coordinate and continue consultations regarding various issues of mutual concern, mainly those related to countering the coronavirus and efforts to secure the delivery of vaccines to the continent in a fair and equitable manner.

They also agreed to maintain coordination towards various peace and security issues in Africa.