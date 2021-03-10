Burkina Faso and Global Fund Launch New Grants to Accelerate Progress Against HIV, TB and Malaria

Ouagadougou — Burkina Faso and the Global Fund strengthened their partnership by launching four new grants that move toward ending epidemics of HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and strengthen health systems with a focus on community health systems and data quality.

The new investments will support efforts to scale up HIV programs to achieve the 90-90-90 targets by enrolling more than 93,000 people on antiretroviral treatment by 2020, and expanding HIV services, including access to prevention and treatment for key populations. The new grants also aim to strengthen the country's supply-chain management, improve TB case detection, and procure 12 million mosquito nets for the 2019 mass distribution campaign.

Burkina Faso's partnership with the Global Fund has already achieved significant impact. Sixty percent of people living with HIV in the country are on antiretroviral therapy, 89 percent of HIV-positive pregnant women receive treatment to prevent transmission of the virus to their unborn children. The partnership has also put 22,600 people on treatment for TB and distributed 20 million mosquito nets to protect more than 90 percent of the population at risk of malaria.

The financial resources provided through the Global Fund come from many sources and partners, represented at a signing ceremony by the United States, and France, as well as partners such as USAID, WHO, UNAIDS, UNICEF and GIZ.

The four grants, worth a total of EUR130 million for the 2018-2020 implementation period, bring the total amount of Global Fund grants allocated to Burkina Faso to EUR427 million. The grants will be managed by le Programme d'Appui au Développement Sanitaire, le Comité National de Lutte contre le Sida -- and l'Initiative Privée pour la lutte contre le SIDA/IPC.

"The grants we are launching are the result of lengthy grant making efforts supported by our partners and draw lessons from previous implementation periods," said Professor Pascal Niamba, Chair of the Country Coordination Mechanism.

"I would like to thank the Global Fund and their funding partners for their continued support to Burkina Faso" said Professor Nicolas Méda, Minister of Health of Burkina Faso. "We will continue to work hard and ensure that resources mobilized through these grants are used in an accountable and effective manner."

"I want to congratulate Burkina Faso for being a remarkable example in responding to HIV, tuberculosis and malaria and mobilizing domestic resources to support more than 60 percent of the national need in the fight against HIV," said Mark Edington, Head of Grant Management at the Global Fund. "If all countries can follow this great example, we can end HIV, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics by 2030."