Zimbabwe: Motorsport Ready for Big Comeback

Sports Editor
AFTER having seen the whole of 2020 season, being wiped out by the outbreak of Covid-19, the local motorsport family were all smiles last week.
They were finally given the greenlight by the Sports Commission to resume their activities.
Motorsport is among the 24 low-risk sport codes which can finally resume their activities, following the Government's move to lift some coronavirus restrictions.
It encompasses main circuit racing, motocross, drag racing, enduro, karting and flat track.
Most of these events are held at Donnybrook Park Raceway, along Arcturus Road, on the outskirts of Harare.
Motorsport Zimbabwe, who are the umbrella body of the events, released their calendar for the 2021 season, which will open with a two-day Enduro Eland this Friday and Saturday.
Sunday, March 14, will then see karting staging their first event of the year at Donnybrook.
This will be followed by the first 2021 motocross club event at the same venue on March 21.
Motocross, also known as dirt bike riding, is the country's main motorcycling event, and is run by the Bogwheelers Club, on behalf of Motorsport Zimbabwe.
The Bogwheelers Club have lined-up a number of club and national events which will run throughout the year, with the season closing with the popular three-day Zimbabwe Summer Series at Donnybrook.
The Zimbabwe Summer Series will be staged on December 8, 10 and 12 and it is once again expected to comprise two Supercross (night racing) events and a full day of motocross action.
The Zimbabwe Summer Series' Supercross events have been scheduled for December 8 and 10 while the full day of motocross racing will be on December 12.
Simba Nyamupfukudza, whose children Tadiwanashe (14) and Victor (6) are into motocross, confirmed yesterday they have now been allowed to resume training at Donnybrook.
"We have resumed training and I think most kids, or riders, can't wait to come together for the first race meeting of the season, on March 21.
"Both Tadiwanashe, who will be a Form One pupil at ZRP High School this year, and Victor, are raring to go," Nyamupfukudza said.
Brighton Bako, the father and manager of one of the country's top junior motocross riders Emmanuel Bako, was also excited.
Emmanuel is currently camped in South Africa where he has been taking part in that country's National and regional championships.
"Just like everybody else, in the Zimbabwean motocross racing circles, we are very excited about the news that our kids can now resume training, and racing, at Donnybrook.
"Emmanuel is definitely looking forward to returning and racing at his favourite track at home in Zimbabwe.
"So, they should count us in for the March 21 event at Donnybrook. We will be there in full force," Brighton said.
Meanwhile, the country's most popular motorsport event, drag racing, will once again consist of four race meetings, which will be spread over the months of March, June, August and October.
The 2021 Motorsport Zimbabwe Calendar
MARCH
March 12-13: Enduro Eland
March 14: Karting
March 21: Motocross Club Championships
March 27: Main circuit racing
March 28: Drag racing
APRIL
April 10: Flat track
April 18: Motocross National Championships
April 25: Karting
MAY
May 1-2: Enduro at Victoria Falls
May 9: Motocross National Championships
May 16: Main circuit racing
May 22: Flat track
May 23: Karting
May 29-30: The 4×4 Jamboree
JUNE
June 6: Drag racing
June 13: Motocross Club Championships
June 19: Flat track
June 26: Main circuit racing
June 27: Karting
JULY
July 11: Motocross National Championships
July 18: Main circuit racing
July 25: Karting
July 31: Flat track
AUGUST
August 1: Drag racing
August 22: Motocross Club Championships
August 28: Flat track
SEPTEMBER
September 4: Main circuit racing
September 12: Motocross National Championships
September 19: Karting
September 25: Flat track
OCTOBER
October 1-3: Trout Rally
October 6-8: Tiger time
October 10: Main circuit racing
October 17: Motocross Club Championships
October 24: Karting
October 31: Drag racing
NOVEMBER
November 7: Motocross National Championships
November 14: Karting
November 20-21: Enduro ARC
November 27: Flat track
DECEMBER
December 4: Three-hour Enduro
December 8,10,12: The Zimbabwe Summer Series