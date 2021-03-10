Zimbabwe: Mwonzora's Law Firm Faces Eviction

Chief Court Reporter

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora's law firm is facing eviction over alleged non-payment of rent at premises in Westgate.

The law firm Mwonzora and Associates, is renting a house Number 1307 Fern Crescent Westgate, Harare.

The property belongs to former MDC stalwart Mrs Theresa Makone.

From August to October last year, the law firm accrued arrears amounting to US$1 500 which the owners now seek to recover plus US$500 holding damages.

According to the claim filed at the High Court, Ms Makone said the eviction of proceedings seek to oust the law firm from the property for non-payment of rent.

In September last year, Ms Makone entered into a verbal lease agreement with Mwonzora's law firm represented Mr Mwonzora in respect to renting the former's premises.

It was agreed that the rental payable per month would be US$350.

The lease was for a period of one year. According to the agreement in the event of breach, the lease would be cancelled subject to one month's notice.

The parties further agreed to review upwards the rental payable per month to the tune of US$500 from January 2020 per month.

For breaching the contract, Mwonzora was given notice to vacate the premises which notice expired on October 31, 2020.

But he remained in occupation of the property.

Ms Makone also wants an order that should Mr Mwonzora fail to comply with the court order to vacate the premises, the Sheriff for Zimbabwe be ordered to evict the law firm, its manpower and machinery and all those claiming occupation through.