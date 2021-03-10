Zimbabwe: Vincent Pockets Us$9 000 in Malaysia

10 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE professional golfer, Scott Vincent, returned to the Asian Tour with a cut at the Bandar Malaysia Open at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club, on Sunday.

Vincent finished the tournament tied on 26th place, after rounds of 70, 70 and 69 for a total 209.

The top local professional was taking part in his second tournament, on the Asian Tour, after having taken part in the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown, a few months ago.

The Zimbabwean was tied with Panuphol Pittayarat, South African Haco Ahlers, Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Liu Yanwei, as they pocketed US$9 000, each.

The 55th edition of the Malaysian Open was won by Trevor Simsby, who clinched his career's biggest victory.

Simsby, a 27-year-old, holed birdies in two-hole playoffs at the 18th hole, for the win.

He edged overnight leader, Andrew Dodt, who settled second after the latter carded an even five, on the second play-off hole.

Another American, Jarin Todd, also finished second, after failing to convert a birdie, in the first play-off.

After the third round was halted by inclement weather, on Saturday, play resumed on Sunday, with Trevor carding three birdies and a bogey for a two under-par 70, to tie 13-under-par 203 with Andrew and Jarin, in the US$1 million tournament.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.