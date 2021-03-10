Zimbabwe: Vincent Pockets Us$9 000 in Malaysia

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE professional golfer, Scott Vincent, returned to the Asian Tour with a cut at the Bandar Malaysia Open at Kota Permai Golf and Country Club, on Sunday.

Vincent finished the tournament tied on 26th place, after rounds of 70, 70 and 69 for a total 209.

The top local professional was taking part in his second tournament, on the Asian Tour, after having taken part in the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown, a few months ago.

The Zimbabwean was tied with Panuphol Pittayarat, South African Haco Ahlers, Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Liu Yanwei, as they pocketed US$9 000, each.

The 55th edition of the Malaysian Open was won by Trevor Simsby, who clinched his career's biggest victory.

Simsby, a 27-year-old, holed birdies in two-hole playoffs at the 18th hole, for the win.

He edged overnight leader, Andrew Dodt, who settled second after the latter carded an even five, on the second play-off hole.

Another American, Jarin Todd, also finished second, after failing to convert a birdie, in the first play-off.

After the third round was halted by inclement weather, on Saturday, play resumed on Sunday, with Trevor carding three birdies and a bogey for a two under-par 70, to tie 13-under-par 203 with Andrew and Jarin, in the US$1 million tournament.