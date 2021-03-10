Zimbabwe: New Polyclinic Eases Villagers' Headaches

Midlands Bureau

MORE than 10 000 villagers in Tongogara, Shurugwi District, are set to benefit from the construction of a polyclinic using devolution funds and thus saving them long journeys when needing medical care.

The polyclinic, villagers said, will be the icing on the cake as already they have four rural health service centres that are being built in Shurugwi.

The development comes after the Government released over $8 million under the devolution programme.

In an interview, Tongogara RDC chief executive Mr Piniel Chiguvari said a lot of work had been covered in improving the health delivery system in Tongogara area with a polyclinic currently under construction.

"We received over $8 million last year from the Government and we thought of putting it to improving health services through construction of clinics with the major one being the polyclinic.

"In the past, we drilled boreholes and constructed classroom blocks in different schools in all wards under Tongogara. Now we decided to focus on health service delivery and we are constructing the clinics. We hope to complete the projects mid-year," said Mr Chiguvari.

Shurugwi North legislator Cde Robson Nyathi commended the Government for the devolution funds used to improve the health delivery system.

"We are very grateful for the positive progress or development in our district. Efficient health delivery system is vital for development and this is a welcome development which we are witnessing," said Cde Nyathi.

He said the villagers can now talk, touch and smell devolution when they see tangible projects in and around their communities.

"The projects are coming at the right time and we would like to thank President Mnangagwa and his Government for the devolution funds. The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has been spearheading devolution programmes and as Shurugwi District, we can now stand tall and say we are benefiting," he said.

Construction at Kwekwe General Hospital Covid-19 isolation and treatment centre is now 70 percent complete after Government availed the required money.

Dr Patricia Mapanda, the Kwekwe General Hospital superintendent, said there has been remarkable progress at the Covid-19 centre which will have 32 beds after the Government availed $3 million.

Dr Mapanda said she is happy with the ground that has been covered so far.

"The hospital received $3 million from the central Government towards the construction of the Covid-19 isolation and treatment centre. I must say we have a dedicated team in this project.

The guys are giving their best and as you can see, we are almost done with ablution facilities and the separation of compartments.

We are looking forward to more funding so that we finish up the project and afford the people of Kwekwe a decent facility.

Dr Mapanda called on the corporate world to chip in and assist with furnishing the facility.

"We currently do not have furniture for this facility. We hope our usual friends will come and assist with hospital beds and other equipment needed for ICU cases. We anticipate that the Government will also release more funding for the finalisation of the project. We are also appealing for more workforce that has expertise on issues of Covid-19," she said.

The Kwekwe General Hospital Covid-19 Centre is one of several facilities that the Government has revamped to meet the minimum requirements and cater for Covid-19 patients who might need specialised treatment in the province and for helping others who need special care post-Covid 19 pandemic.