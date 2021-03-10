Zimbabwe: Cricket Academy Official Gets Jab

OLD Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy chief executive, Joseph Rego, has urged sports personalities to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

He was administered the first dose at Wilkins Hospital by Sister Kudzanayi Machawira.

"I was informed by the hospital authorities that I fall under the category of a frontline worker as I run the country's largest sports academy, coming face-to-face with children every day," said Rego.

"Being diabetic and suffering from a heart ailment, I am at an increased risk to have more severe symptoms, and complications, if infected by Covid-19.

"I urge Zimbabweans to take part in the free, voluntary Covid-19 vaccine programme, and ignore rumours, and disinformation.

"The false and misleading information spreads widely, and at speed, making it difficult for people to identify verified facts, from trusted sources, such as their local health authority or WHO.

"I am advising sportspersons, parents, families and communities that they should consider it.

"Vaccination is a simple, safe and effective way to protect our lives, before we come into contact with the dreadful disease.

"The vaccine trains your immune system to create antibodies, just as it does when it's exposed to a disease.

"It uses your body's natural defences to build resistance to Covid-19 and makes your immune system stronger."

The international cricket consultant hailed the efforts being made by President Mnangagwa.

"President Mnangagwa, and his Government, have done a great job in mobilising vaccines to protect the lives, and livelihoods, of millions of Zimbabweans," said Rego.

"The President has made giant strides, in containing and mitigating the killer virus, and returning the country to normalcy, with children going back to schools and businesses re-opening.

"President Mnangagwa is the honourable patron of the Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy Trust, a renowned institution serving the nation in the field of sport, with emphasis on cricket.

"In-spite of the economic challenges the nation has been facing, Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy Trust has made giant strides in the growth, and development of cricket, in Zimbabwe.

"With a genuine intent, and desire to shape a brighter world for the children of Zimbabwe, the Academy identifies, nurtures and grooms young talented cricketers, many of them representing the nation at various age-group levels."

The academy is planning to host its prestigious flagship Under-15 cricket tournament -- "The President's Afro-Asia Cricket Cup" featuring various African and Asian nations in August this year, if they are granted permission by the Sports Commission, to host the international event.

"Youth Cricket has grown tremendously over the last few years. The development agenda, focusing on grassroots development and age groups structure adopted by the Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy, has been very successful and more local Zimbabweans are being attracted to the game.

"Our age-group teams -- Pre-Colts and Under-11 up to Under-18 levels, have been winning International tournaments with great distinction.

"The Academy is very passionate about the sport and our aim is to ensure that our talented cricketers have the very best opportunities, and a first class future, which will help Zimbabwe regain her past sporting glory," said Rego.

The Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy was one of the first institutions in the country to resume sport following the Government's approval of low-risk codes to return last week.