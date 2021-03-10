Zimbabwe: Chegutu Town Clerk Suspended

Chegutu Municipality town clerk Mr Alex Mandigo has been suspended with immediate effect on full salary and benefits to pave way for investigations into various service delivery concerns and alleged incompetence.

In a letter dated 9 March, 2021 that was copied to Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, Chegutu Municipality Mayor Mr Henry Muchatibaya said: "I, as the mayor of Chegutu Municipality, do hereby suspend you from your duties with immediate effect on full salary and benefits to pave way for investigations of various service delivery concerns and your alleged incompetence according to Section 139 (a) of the Urban Councils Act.

"For further details, council will contact you on your usual residential address and mobile number."

Mr Mandigo acknowledged receipt of the suspension letter by signing in blue ink.

Some Chegutu residents claim Mr Mandigo was an impediment to development, even with Government pumping funds into the municipality for development, devolution, infrastructure development and sewer and water reticulation.

Chegutu town councillors are due to meet tomorrow to deliberate on a possible suspension of council management due to alleged incompetence, abuse of office and corruption.

Residents have boycotted payment of rates claiming they were hiked to levels that do not match the shoddy service delivery.

Mr Mandigo and four other senior managers, Mr Jacob Chikuruwo, Ms Shylet Dzivai, Mr Ambrose Nyarumbu, and Mr Tongai Mandude, are alleged to have tried to defraud the municipality of residential stands in a labour issue without going through council procedures. A document seen by The Herald last night purports that in 2019, the officials had "agreed" with council that they be allocated low density stands measuring 2 800m2 per individual in lieu of unpaid allowances regardless of the amounts owed.