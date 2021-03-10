Zimbabwe: Fuz Call for Equality in Football

Senior Sports Reporter

FOOTBALLERS Union of Zimbabwe treasurer, Nomsa "Boyz" Moyo, says they are supporting the FIFPRO campaign to challenge women inequality in the game.

FIFPRO are running the campaign to try and empower women to effectively take on board level roles, in football, and challenge an environment that is still dominated by men. Although some developed countries, such as England and Brazil, have committed to pay their men and women's team players equal pay, the majority still remunerate the women's game poorly, compared to their male counterparts.

Yesterday, the FUZ members joined other unions across the globe in the fight.

Former Mighty Warriors skipper, Moyo, who is also the only woman on the four-member FUZ executive, led by Desmond Maringwa, said she would be happy to see more inclusion of women in decision-making arms of the game.

"We are appealing for women's football to return because in other countries it is being played," she said.

"We are appealing that, when football returns, it should not only be the men's game but the women's game, too, should be given the greenlight, even though it is not financially stable, to meet some of the Covid-19 restrictions.

"Right now, girls and women are getting pregnant, during lockdown, but if football returns, they will do what they enjoy, and keep themselves busy.

"We are appealing for equality at work, women coaches and managers should be remunerated, in the same manner as men, because they will be doing the same duties.

"We are appealing for the same respect, as men, in football spaces."

Moyo, who played for the Mighty Warriors for over a decade, has already said that paying the women equally, or even closer to what their male counterparts get, could go a long way in promoting the women's game, in the country.

She believes if the Mighty Warriors earn 75 percent of what Warriors get, during national assignments, it would be a good starting point, before they can dream of getting equal pay.

"If you look in Africa, women's football teams tend to do better than men, competing at higher stages but, in the end, get peanuts, yet football is the same," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"But, due to our economic situation factor, it might not be possible to pay us the same amount, as men," said Moyo.

"I feel there shouldn't be a very big gap and ZIFA should, at least, give the Mighty Warriors 75 percent of what the Warriors get, in national team colours.

"But, as time goes, they should strive to reach the level of equal pay. At least, the first thing they need is appreciating women's football.

"Women's football is not being marketed, and promoted enough, as much as men's football.

"It has been looked down upon."

FUZ secretary-general, Thomas Sweswe, said they were supporting women to take up leading roles, in all spaces, be it in sport, or anywhere.

"In Zimbabwe, the first fight is to fight for our football to be regarded as professional, at the moment it's still ranked as amateur.

"So, we are taking part in the FIFPRO challenge, adding our voice to the cause, which we believe will be won one day.

'We are happy, as an organisation, we are playing our part and have women representatives, in both our executive, and in council.

"We have Zimbabwe senior national women's team players -- Rutendo Makore, Rudo Neshamba, Nobuhle Majika, Chido Dzingirai, Felistus Muzongondi and Marjoury Nyaumwe," said Sweswe.