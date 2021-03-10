Zimbabwe: Man Fatally Stabs Wife's Lover

10 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Michael Magoronga

A GOKWE man fatally stabbed a man he caught red-handed with his wife.

Oscar Mazorodze (27) of Chirindagomo village, Chief Chireya in Gokwe North, was yesterday arraigned before Gokwe magistrate Mr Busani Sibanda facing murder charges.

Mazorodze allegedly stabbed Johane Mareya multiple times with a kitchen knife after he caught him red-handed being intimate with his wife Brenda Dhlodhlo.

Mareya died upon admission at Gokwe District Hospital.

Mazorodze was remanded in custody to March 19 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Liberty Chimwaradze told the court that on March 5 at around 3pm, the accused unexpectedly returned from work.

He proceeded straight to his bedroom where he found the door locked from inside.

Mazorodze, the court heard, forced himself into the bedroom where he found Mareya in the act with his wife.

He allegedly reached for a knife and stabbed Mareya four times all over the body.

Mareya was rushed to Gokwe District Hospital by villagers but he was pronounced dead upon admission.

A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Mazorodze.

