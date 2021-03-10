Kenya/Egypt: Wanyama, Elneny Set for Afcon Qualifiers Midfield Duel

Harambee Stars led by captain Victor wanyama is anticipating what might be an intriguing encounter with the Pharaohs in Nairobi for the Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers this month.

The match will see Wanyama battle it out with Arsenal man Mohamed Elneny at the midfield.

The two have gone head-to-head before in the English Premier League clashes back when Wanyama was turning out for Southampton in England.

Wanyama also faced Mohamed Salah during his time at Tottenham and even scored against the top Egyptian player.

The Montreal Ompact man boasts of 60 caps since making his international debut in May 2007 as a 15-year-old.

Kenya will look to walk out victorious, especially with Egypt's danger-man Mo Salah's recent poor form.

The Liverpool forward has failed to find the back of the net in his last four EPL games which has seen the club lose all the four matches.

The former premier league champion tested positive for Covid-19 in November while on international duty for Egypt and missed both Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations' qualifiers against Togo.

Kenyan head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee will be keeping an eye on Micheal Olunga, who cannot stop scoring at the moment for his Qatari club, Al-Duhail SC.

Mulee's men will approach the game knowing they need to win to maintain a slim chance of qualifying for the 2021 nations cup in Cameroon.

Kenya lies in third position in the group and hopes Comoros will drop points against Togo and Egypt to boost their qualifying chances.