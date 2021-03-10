Malawi: Disaster Survivors Get Relief From Malawi Red Cross

Malawi Red Cross Society has supported 235 households affected by stormy rains in Mchinji with money to renovate their houses.

The donation follows the destruction of houses and loss of property in five traditional authorities in the district due to heavy rains in February this year.

Speaking in an interview, Red Cross communications and resource mobilisation specialist Felix Washon said they wanted to help the affected people to renovate their houses or replace the lost property.

Beneficiaries received money ranging from K26 000 to K65 000, depending on the extent of the damage," he said.

Mchinji District relief and rehabilitation officer Violet Jimu commended Red Cross for the donation.

"I appeal to beneficiaries to use the money for its intended purpose," she said.

Susan Positani from Traditional Authority (T/A) Mavwere received K65 000 and said:

"My house collapsed. I want to build another one. The money will also enable me to replace items such as beddings, clothes and utensils."

Red Cross disbursed K10.2 million on the initiative in Mchinji.

Heavy rains affected T/As Mavwere, Nyoka, Pitala, Kazyozyo and Matuwamba in the district.

Last week, the organisation also disbursed about K8.3 million to people affected by heavy rains in T/As Chikumbu and Mabuka in Mulanje District.

Besides Mchinji and Mulanje, heavy rains have also damaged houses in Balaka, Ntcheu, Nkhata Bay and Karonga districts this year.

The Department of Meteorological Services and Climate Change says the country will receive normal to above normal rainfall this year.