Malawi: Chakwera Urges Africa Unity Against Climate Change Vices

10 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa and Kondanani Chilimnthaka

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged African countries to forge a unity of purpose and co-operate in the fight against climate change vices.

The Malawi leader, addressing a heads of state and government summit on the African Union Peace and Security Council, appealed to all countries in the continent to stand together in promoting climate change and address its challenges.

President Chakwera said: "Matters of climate change are very important and go hand in hand with issues concerning peace and security of the continent."

Chakwera, who was addressing the summit virtually from Kamuzu Palace in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe further stated that climate change leads to conflicts over things like boundaries and natural resources that can end up in conflicts and wars in attempt to earn a decent living.

"It is therefore of much importance that African leaders look into these matters critically and find ways of addressing them appropriately through discussions during such summit," said President Chakwera.

Chakwera told the summit that climate change has not only affect peace and security but the welfare of citizens throughout the continent due to severe droughts and floods, things he said, need lasting solutions.

President Chakwera emphasised on the need to strengthen the bilateral links though forums like Joint Permanent Commissions on Cooperations (JPCCs), Joint Permanent Commisions on Defence and Security (JPCDS) and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) in order to mitigate climate change.

In March 2020, Malawi was elected into the Peace and Security Council of the African Union for a two-year term until March 2022 and will represent countries of the Southern Region alongside Mozambique and Lesotho.

Peace and Security Council is a fifteen-member standing decision-making organ of the AU for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts.

It is the key pillar of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), which is the framework for promoting peace, security and stability in Africa.

According to President Chakwera, Malawi is geared to play its part in the promotion of peace and security on the continent by representing the interests of countries of the southern region.

Said Chakwera: "Through constant engagement with other Member States of the Union, we are positive that we will succeed in promoting peace and security and by also ensuring that the same is promoted and implemented in line with the aspirations of Agenda 2063."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls
Tanzania's Serengeti Named Best National Park in the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.