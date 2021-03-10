Zimbabwe: Guidelines for Private Procurement of Covid-19 Vaccines Unveiled

Cabinet considered and approved the National e-Learning Strategy for Schools in Zimbabwe: 2021 - 2025, which was presented by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Innovation, Technology Development and Application.

The National e-Learning Strategy for Schools in Zimbabwe is a joint initiative of the Ministries of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services; and Primary and Secondary Education. It is part of the SMART Zimbabwe 2030 Masterplan, which is programme 15 of the Cabinet approved Government Priority Programmes on Innovation, Science and Technology Development: 2019-2030.

The plan is also aligned to Programme 6 (ICT Infrastructure to Support Teaching and Learning) of the Government Priority Programme on Human Capital Development, Skills Audit and Employment Creation, also approved by Cabinet. SMART Education is one component of SMART Zimbabwe, which seeks to increase the usage of ICT in the entire education sector regardless of geographical location of economic circumstances. Digital learning complements the traditional classroom learning by improving access to content, and helps to standardize learning.

A number of schools have already benefited throughout the country's ten provinces through the national model lab per school programme launched by Government. Under the programme, each school is expected to be equipped with a computer lab comprising 41 networked computers, a server, a projector, a printer, a white board and connectivity.

Cabinet informs the nation that the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) will continue to provide gadgets to schools, particularly in the rural areas, under the Connect a School-Connect a Community Programme formulated by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). TelOne, NetOne and Zimbabwe Academic and Research Network (ZARNET) will also be capacitated to play their part in providing connectivity on schools and tertiary institutions.

The success of the online Learning initiative for rural communities will be premised on (a) the expansion and upgrading of the broadband infrastructure; (b) the acquisition of standardized gadgets for schools; (c) the development and delivery of content: (d) a federated content hosting approach to optimise and cut down on the cost of access; (e) the importing of basic digital skills to educators (capacity building) and (f) the availability of resources for the roll-out of the programme.

The national broadcaster will provide dedicated radio and television channels for e-Learning purposes. On the other hand, ZARNET will expedite its project to provide an optic fibre strand for the education sector. The National ICT Device factory in Msasa, with capacity to manufacture 150 000 units per annum, will be capacitated for the assembling of the requisite devices for e-learning.

The 2021 National e-Learning Programme has the following targets: connection of 1 500 schools to the broadband; electrification of 434 schools; manufacture of up to 150 000 devices as per order by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education; development of mobile applications for use on the existing e-Learning management system within 45 days; e-Learning content development by instructional designers which should be in place by June 2021; capacitation of 3 000 teachers with basic digital skills by December 2021; and delivery of e-Learning through audios, videos and text (multimedia) interactive materials.

UPDATE ON ZIMBABWE'S REASPONSE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Cabinet received a report on Zimbabwe's response to the Covid-19 outbreak, which the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs presented as the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on the Covid-19 outbreak.

Cabinet was informed that as at 5 March 2021, Zimbabwe's cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 36 248, with 33 632 recoveries and 1 484 deaths. The recovery rate is currently at 93 percent, with 34 547 of the positive Covid-19 cases attributable to local transmission. Active cases now stand at 1 005. Positivity continues to decline in response to national efforts to contain infection from the virus.

In the recent past, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, in conjunction with the Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education; and Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, has been working on refining infection prevention and control mechanisms in preparation for the commencement of the 2021 school calendar year on 15 March for examination classes and 22 March for the rest of the learners. Preparations are well on course, including provision of water and sanitation facilities for the opening of schools and colleges.

Cabinet would like to inform the nation that the programme for the removal of children living and working in the streets is ongoing. In view of extra vaccination capacity, Cabinet has resolved that those in Phase 2 of the National Vaccination Plan can start getting their vaccines.

Cabinet notes with great concern the increased number of people milling around the Central Business Districts and other public places, often without regard to masking and social distancing. The law enforcement agencies are in full force to enforce the WHO protocol and national guidelines which remain mandatory. Cabinet wishes to report that the opening of some public places attracting multitudes, such as casinos will be deferred until the consequences of the recent relaxation of lockdown measures have been fully assessed.

PROGRESS REPORT ON THE PROCUREMENT AND ROLL-OUT OF COVID-19 VACCINES

Cabinet received a progress report on the procurement and roll-out of Covid-19 Vaccines, which was presented by the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable CGDN Chiwenga.

Cabinet wishes to inform the public that the Covid-19 roll out programme is well on course, with a total of 34 400 people vaccinated countrywide as of day 12 of the Campaign. Progress has been registered in receiving the second donation of 200 000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China, a donation of 75 000 doses of the inactivated Covaxin from India, and another donation of 20 000 does of Sputnik-V vaccine from Russia. Emergency use authorisation has been issued for the four (4) vaccines by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, namely: Sinopharm, Sinovac (China), Covaxin (India) and Sputnik-V (Russia). All those intending to procure vaccines for their employees must procure only registered vaccines in Zimbabwe. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development will be purchasing the vaccines on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe.

Cabinet would also like to unveil the guidelines for the procurement and administration of Covid-19 vaccines by the Private Sector in Zimbabwe. Following wide ranging consultations with the private sector, the following guidelines will be followed:

All Covid-19 approved vaccines will be procured through the National Vaccine Procurement Fund managed by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. Organisations, individuals and any partners wishing to donate towards vaccine procurement will do so to the President through the Fund.

Donations received and pledges made to date will be announced at the next Meeting. Organisations interested in procuring COVID-19 vaccines for their workforce will deposit their funds into the National Vaccine Procurement Fund after approval by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The National Vaccine Procurement Fund will procure on behalf of the organizations guided by the national procurement guidelines. To ensure safety and efficacy, vaccines shall be kept at the Central vaccines Stores under the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the National Cold Chain guidelines shall apply. Only trained and registered health professionals shall be authorised to administer vaccines, and only the Ministry of Health and Child Care shall be responsible for issuing all COVID-19 vaccination certificates. All vaccines administered at private institutions will be transported by Ministry of Health and Child Care medical staff under guard by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

ZIMBABWE VULNERABILITY ASSESSMENT COMMITTEE (ZimVAC) 2020 URBAN LIVELIHOODS ASSESSMENT REPORT

Cabinet considered and noted the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (ZimVAC) 2020 Urban Livelihoods Assessment Report, which was presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, on behalf of the Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Food Security and Nutrition.

The purpose of the assessment was to provide an annual update on livelihoods in Zimbabwe's urban areas for the purpose of informing policy formulation and the programming of appropriate interventions. The ZimVAC Urban Livelihoods Assessment Report was based on a comprehensive review and analysis of relevant data collected from 9 474 urban households from 38 reporting domains made up of cities, towns, service centres and growth points. The areas of focus of the assessment included Education, Social Protection, Chronic Illness, Crop and Livestock Production, Income and Expenditure, Consumption Patterns, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Children and Women nutrition, Food Security, Housing, Shocks and Hazards, and Impact of COVID-19 on Livelihoods. The ZimVAC consists of the following membership: Government Ministries and Agencies, Civic Society Organisations and multilateral partners eg the World Food Programme, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that Government has been actively responding to the prevailing food and nutrition insecurity among urban livelihoods, with at least 42 percent of urban households having received some form of support in 2020. Government will continue to mobilise more resources to support the vulnerable as well as upscale emergency support and resilience building efforts. Government will also continue to implement the urban cash-for-cereal system, in view of the need to continue cushioning the vulnerable. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health and Child Care is working on modalities to support chronic illness medication so that it becomes accessible to the majority of the patients, including through the introduction of a Health Insurance Fund and possibilities of subsiding the same.

Since sanitation is one of the major indicators used to measure the attainment of an upper middle income economic status which Zimbabwe aspires for, Government and its partners will intensify efforts to mobilize resources to ensure that there are proper ablution facilities in urban areas.