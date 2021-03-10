Zimbabwe: Civil Servants Organising 'Full-Scale Strike' Over Salary Erosion

Jerry Chifamba/AllAfrica
Harare (file photo).
10 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

A CIVIL servants group has notified the government of its intention to engage in a "full-scale strike" owing to a longstanding dispute on eroded salaries.

If it goes ahead, the industrial action will be the worst to confront the current administration.

A petition dated March 9 2021, addressed to Labour Minister Paul Mavima, and signed by the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Cecilia Alexander, expressed frustration over the government's reluctance to tackle the unending dispute.

"Government is willfully disregarding the NJNC (National Joint Negotiation Council) resolution of December 2020 which stated that the NJNC would meet early January 2020 to craft a roadmap towards the restoration of the value of wages to the pre-October 2018 level," the petition reads in part.

"The ZCPSTU/Apex Council will within seven days from the date this letter, notify the employer of an impending civil service wide job action and that such notification will be served to you in accordance with the laws of the land and in fulfillment of the desires of our members."

Civil servants are pushing for the government to pay US$500 equivalent salaries which were obtained just before de-dollarisation of the economy in 2018.

Economic policies pursued by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube since he assumed office have adversely affected employers' earnings.

Even after issuing the directive to trade in foreign currency last year, which in the process has seen basic goods and services being rated against the US$, the government has remained tight-lipped on the status of both civil servants and private workers' salaries which continue to lag behind far below poverty lines.

The public servants have also accused the employer of not implementing NJNC's agreed recommendations saying they have been met with silence and empty promises.

The civil servants group said the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) is now long overdue and raised concerns that some sectors of the civil service have since been awarded the increment in a discriminatory style.

Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency recently reported that a family of five now requires $25 000 to meet monthly expenses at a time when most civil servants net salaries are around $18 000.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
This is Why Kenya Banned Maize Imports From Tanzania, Uganda
Zimbabwe Politician Joice Mujuru Calls It Quits
Probe Into Grace Mugabe's U.S.$10 Million Zimbabwe Land Grabs
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
New Law Could Bar Nelson Chamisa From Zimbabwe Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.